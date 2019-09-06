UrduPoint.com
Russia, Myanmar To Hold Meeting On Economic Cooperation By End Of Year - Ambassador

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Myanmar's and Russia's authorities will hold a bilateral intergovernmental commission meeting on economic cooperation toward the end of 2019, the ambassador of the Asian country, Ko Ko Shein, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have had two joint commission's meetings already, one in Moscow and another one in Myanmar.

The next one will be organized maybe at the end of this year, September or later part of the year," the diplomat said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He noted that the meetings focused on the search for investment opportunities.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

