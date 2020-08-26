Russia Needs $80-110Bln Investment to Boost LNG Production to 120-140Mln Tonnes- Deputy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia will need $80-110 billion worth of investments in the next ten years to increase the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the level of 120-140 million tonnes per year, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told reporters on Wednesday

MAGNITOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russia will need $80-110 billion worth of investments in the next ten years to increase the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the level of 120-140 million tonnes per year, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told reporters on Wednesday.

"Russia's potential [in LNG production] is at about 120-140 million tonnes ... Now, we produce approximately 30 million tonnes. At the same time, there is a contractual window in the world over the next 10-12 years, given the increase in demand for LNG to at least about 200-250 million tonnes. And thanks to the incentive system built in Russia over the past 7-10 years, our gas is one of the most competitive," Sorokin said.

The deputy energy minister stated that Russia had the opportunity to take over a part of the expanding market.

"And if you look at the investment, these additional 100 million tonnes of large-tonnage LNG that might be produced correspond to about $80-110 billion of investment over the next 10 years," Soroking stated.

According to Sorokin, the current pace of Russia's industry development indicates that 60-70 percent of the said investment volume might come to the Russian economy "with a giant multiplier."