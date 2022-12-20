Russia Needs to Study EU Legal Documents on Gas Price Cap Before Issuing Response - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

It is necessary to study all EU legal documents concerning the gas price cap, which do not exist yet, before Russia issues any kind of response, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) It is necessary to study all EU legal documents concerning the gas price cap, which do not exist yet, before Russia issues any kind of response, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"We need to study all the legal documents, the full texts of which are not yet available," Novak said.

On Monday, EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on a temporary mechanism to limit excessive gas prices, setting a price cap at 180 Euros ($191) per megawatt-hour (MWh). It will be automatically activated when the month-ahead price at the TTF exceeds 180 euros per MWh for three working days and when this price is 35 euros higher than the reference price for liquefied natural gas on world markets.