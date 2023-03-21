Russia is negotiating participation of Chinese partners in the construction of an LNG plant and a gas chemical complex in Ust-Luga, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

"Now we are negotiating to involve Chinese partners in the construction of an LNG plant and a gas chemical complex in Ust-Luga with a capacity of 13 million tonnes, this is also the subject of negotiations today during the visit of the Chinese leader," Novak told Channel One.