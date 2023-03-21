- Home
Russia Negotiating China's Participation In Construction Of LNG Plant In Ust-Luga - Novak
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 09:39 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia is negotiating participation of Chinese partners in the construction of an LNG plant and a gas chemical complex in Ust-Luga, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
"Now we are negotiating to involve Chinese partners in the construction of an LNG plant and a gas chemical complex in Ust-Luga with a capacity of 13 million tonnes, this is also the subject of negotiations today during the visit of the Chinese leader," Novak told Channel One.