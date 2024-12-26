- Home
- Business
- Russia never gave up on peaceful, diplomatic solution to Ukrainian crisis: Russian envoy
Russia Never Gave Up On Peaceful, Diplomatic Solution To Ukrainian Crisis: Russian Envoy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev on Thursday said that Russia has been trying to find a peaceful, political and diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine, but unfortunately, these efforts have not been successful yet due to the regional and global dynamics.
Russia has never given up on a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, as it has repeatedly stated, he said.
Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev said this while addressing to media briefing on the situation in and around Ukraine here in Russian embassy Islamabad.
Russian Ambassador said that in a speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry on June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented concrete proposals for a final settlement of the conflict.
Russian envoy said that their key points include the withdrawal of Ukrainian armed formations from the new Russian regions and the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic, Zaporozhye and Kherson; the recognition of the new territorial realities; Kiev's refusal to join NATO; the lifting of all Western sanctions against Russia; and the guarantee of full rights for Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine.
However, both Kiev and the allies forces continued to think in terms of war and the Russian proposal for a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict was met with an invasion of the Kursk region by the Ukrainian armed forces.
He said that they are most aggressive, shooting civilians, looting Russian villages, attacking journalists and threatening nuclear facilities.
Ambassador said that the Kiev regime is being equipped with increasingly destructive and lethal systems, including inhumane weapons (cluster munitions, depleted uranium shells) and various types of missiles.
On the occasion about the attacks on Russian Journalists, he said that the media front was and remains one of the main fronts in the aggressive anti-Russian campaign of the allies.
He said the Kiev regime continues to test the "limits of what is allowed" by its allies and does not encounter a hint of condemnation of its openly terrorist methods either from the capitals of "advanced democracies" or from the countless human rights structures and mechanisms controlled by its allies.
The Russian envoy said the allies are trying to preserve its image as a "model democracy" by silencing the war crimes of its accused in Ukraine and it is using the powerful resources of the mainstream media, doing everything to paralyze the activity of multilateral human rights bodies, blocking sources of undesirable information.
The envoy said the recent report of the UNESCO Secretariat on journalists killed in the exercise of their professional duties does not contain a single mention of all the known facts about the deaths of Russian journalists.
He said the emerging multipolar world cannot rely on a one-sided, Western-centered media landscape.
The Ambassador said that the Ukrainian example clearly shows what can happen to almost any country that happens to be on the next front line of geopolitical pressure and infact, what is being tested now is the strength of the global information space itself and its ability to resist attempts to manipulate the truth.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..
Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,400 per tola3 minutes ago
-
Russia never gave up on peaceful, diplomatic solution to Ukrainian crisis: Russian envoy3 minutes ago
-
Sesame output grew by 455% in five years: Minister Tanveer23 minutes ago
-
Planning minister chairs meeting on 100MW solar power plant for GB1 hour ago
-
KPT shipping movements report1 hour ago
-
...2 hours ago
-
Oil prices up with China demand hopes3 hours ago
-
Digitalization: Govt. shares progress on tax reforms, identification of 190,000 evaders3 hours ago
-
FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
SECP ceases guarantees business of Crescent Star insurance Limited6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago