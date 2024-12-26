Open Menu

Russia Never Gave Up On Peaceful, Diplomatic Solution To Ukrainian Crisis: Russian Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Russia never gave up on peaceful, diplomatic solution to Ukrainian crisis: Russian envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev on Thursday said that Russia has been trying to find a peaceful, political and diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine, but unfortunately, these efforts have not been successful yet due to the regional and global dynamics.

Russia has never given up on a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, as it has repeatedly stated, he said.

Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev said this while addressing to media briefing on the situation in and around Ukraine here in Russian embassy Islamabad.

Russian Ambassador said that in a speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry on June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented concrete proposals for a final settlement of the conflict.

Russian envoy said that their key points include the withdrawal of Ukrainian armed formations from the new Russian regions and the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic, Zaporozhye and Kherson; the recognition of the new territorial realities; Kiev's refusal to join NATO; the lifting of all Western sanctions against Russia; and the guarantee of full rights for Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine.

However, both Kiev and the allies forces continued to think in terms of war and the Russian proposal for a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict was met with an invasion of the Kursk region by the Ukrainian armed forces.

He said that they are most aggressive, shooting civilians, looting Russian villages, attacking journalists and threatening nuclear facilities.

Ambassador said that the Kiev regime is being equipped with increasingly destructive and lethal systems, including inhumane weapons (cluster munitions, depleted uranium shells) and various types of missiles.

On the occasion about the attacks on Russian Journalists, he said that the media front was and remains one of the main fronts in the aggressive anti-Russian campaign of the allies.

He said the Kiev regime continues to test the "limits of what is allowed" by its allies and does not encounter a hint of condemnation of its openly terrorist methods either from the capitals of "advanced democracies" or from the countless human rights structures and mechanisms controlled by its allies.

The Russian envoy said the allies are trying to preserve its image as a "model democracy" by silencing the war crimes of its accused in Ukraine and it is using the powerful resources of the mainstream media, doing everything to paralyze the activity of multilateral human rights bodies, blocking sources of undesirable information.

The envoy said the recent report of the UNESCO Secretariat on journalists killed in the exercise of their professional duties does not contain a single mention of all the known facts about the deaths of Russian journalists.

He said the emerging multipolar world cannot rely on a one-sided, Western-centered media landscape.

The Ambassador said that the Ukrainian example clearly shows what can happen to almost any country that happens to be on the next front line of geopolitical pressure and infact, what is being tested now is the strength of the global information space itself and its ability to resist attempts to manipulate the truth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Islamabad World Ukraine Condemnation Russia Democracy Nuclear Kursk Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev June Media All From P

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister

13 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Ci ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..

43 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Manageme ..

PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..

55 minutes ago
 Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in ..

Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

58 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide N ..

Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

2 hours ago
 Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May ..

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case

2 hours ago
 PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naee ..

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..

2 hours ago
 Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to scor ..

Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs

3 hours ago
 Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business