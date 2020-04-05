Russia Never Supported Abandoning OPEC+ Oil Output Cuts Deal, Ready for Talks - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, April 5 (Sputnik) - Russia has never supported abandoning the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts and is ready for constructive negotiations regarding the issue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Russia has not been in favor of ending the OPEC+ deal.

President [Vladimir] Putin and the Russian side are generally committed to a constructive negotiation process that has no alternatives to stabilize the international energy market," Peskov told the Rossiya-1 channel's "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show.

The spokesman added that an increase in oil output would lead to the lowest oil price, which would not benefit any country.