Russia Not Afraid of Competition With Foreign Companies - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia is not afraid of competition with foreign companies, but it will take into account the specifics of their behavior when they return, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We do not close our doors to anyone. Of course, no one is afraid of competition; as you know, it is the engine of progress and trade.

We will create the necessary conditions for them to work in Russia, but we will certainly take into account the peculiarities of the behavior of some of these partners for the future," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

