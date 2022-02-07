UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Booking Capacities Of Gas Transit Via Poland, Ukraine In Q2, Q3

February 07, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Russia's Gazprom refrained from booking gas transit capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline for delivery through Poland and additional capacities for gas transit via Ukraine in the second and third quarters, the results of the latest regular auctions at GSA and RBP platforms showed on Monday.

In total, there was an option at the auction on Monday to book the capacity of the Polish section in the amount of 89.1 million cubic meters of gas per day and the capacity through Ukraine in the amount of 9.8 million cubic meters of gas per day.

