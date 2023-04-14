Russia Not Dependent on World Bank Resources, Now Acts as Donor of Expertise - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian economy has not depended on the credit resources of the World Bank for a long time, and now Moscow is more like a contributor of both expertise and know-how, World Bank Group (WBG) Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik

"Our economy has not been dependent on World Bank credit resources for a long time. At this stage, we act more as a donor of knowledge and know-how - the achievements of the World Bank through joint projects with Russia in the field of education, healthcare, digitalization, food security are used for the benefit of the bank's poorest clients in more than 50 countries," Marshavin, who said he wax expressing his own opinion, said.

"In addition, the WBG continues to work with our companies on various projects. Thus, Russia, through the World Bank, directly and indirectly - for example, by expressing support for certain projects at meetings of the Board of Directors - provides support to its allies, and also generates opportunities for its companies and citizens working in Bretton Woods institutions."