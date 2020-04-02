Russia Not Discussing Oil Market With Riyadh, in Talks With Other OPEC+ Nations - Novak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry has not yet discussed the oil market situation with partners from Saudi Arabia, but maintains contact with other OPEC+ nations, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We have not yet communicated in this mode, I mean ministerial talks, with our partners from Saudi Arabia.

We are also communicating with other ministers, with ministers of many countries that are members of OPEC and OPEC+. There is a common understanding that the situation in the market is quite serious," Novak said, as aired by the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

When asked whether Russia had plans to resume negotiations with Saudi Arabia regarding the OPEC+ deal, the minister said that the country was not ruling out such an option.