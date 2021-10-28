Russia has no intention to negotiate gas supplies to Moldova to the detriment of this country, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Thursday

"Negotiations are going on, they can either result in agreements, which will be implemented, or not.

In that case, any scenarios are possible, but no one is going to do this to the detriment of Moldova," Pankin said on the sidelines of the economic forum in Verona.

The diplomat expressed the belief that partners should understand the benefits of long-term gas deals.

"We cannot force anyone to agree on long-term contracts, but our business partners should understand themselves the benefits of this type of deals amid market volatility," Pankin concluded.