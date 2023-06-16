UrduPoint.com

Russia Not In Economic Isolation, No Vacuum Possible In Economic Affairs - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia is not in economic isolation, there can be no vacuum in economic relations because when some directions are closed, others open, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"(Russia) is certainly not in isolation.

There can be no vacuum in economic affairs. If some directions are closed, then other directions automatically open and become more profitable and more profitable," Peskov told Russia's Channel One broadcaster.

