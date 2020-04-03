Russia Not Increasing Oil Production, Keeps Negotiating With Foreign Countries- Lukoil CEO

Russia is not going to increase oil production yet, as it is engaged in negotiations with foreign countries, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said on Friday

"We will not boost production so far, as the negotiating process is going on," Alekperov told reporters.