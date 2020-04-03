UrduPoint.com
Russia Not Increasing Oil Production, Keeps Negotiating With Foreign Countries- Lukoil CEO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:08 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russia is not going to increase oil production yet, as it is engaged in negotiations with foreign countries, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said on Friday.

"We will not boost production so far, as the negotiating process is going on," Alekperov told reporters.

