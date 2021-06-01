Russia Not Interested in Destroying Global Monetary System as It Affects Everyone - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russia has no interest in disrupting the current global monetary or economic system as it will only harm everyone, but Moscow will protect its interests in response to threats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We are not interested in destroying the mechanisms of the international monetary system, or the international economic system as a whole, as we assume it would be harmful to all those involved in multilateral cooperation, without exception," Lavrov stated at a press conference following BRICS ministerial meeting.

However, the top Russian diplomat stressed that in the face of such threats, the country will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure its interests and the interests of its partners.

"Yes, we are also actively working within BRICS and the Eurasian Economic Union to make more settlements in national currencies. Under any circumstances, I think this will only increase the reliability of our relations," he added.

On Monday, Lavrov said that proposals to ban Russia from using the SWIFT international financial messaging system as part of a new sanctions package have been pushed by certain countries for some time. The relevant Russian authorities confirmed they were preparing for such a scenario and have started developing an alternative payment system.