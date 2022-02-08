Russia Not Interested in EU Gas Crisis, Excessively High Gas Prices - Senior Diplomat

Russia is interested neither in the gas crisis in the EU nor excessively high prices and increases gas supplies as much as possible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russia is interested neither in the gas crisis in the EU nor excessively high prices and increases gas supplies as much as possible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The accusations about Russia's alleged interest in the gas crisis in the EU sound groundless. In fact, this is another example of anti-Russian propaganda. Excessively high prices are narrowing demand, thereby undermining confidence in the gas industry as a whole. We absolutely do not need this. Therefore, Russian suppliers strictly fulfill all contractual obligations and even increase supplies, as far as possible," the diplomat said.