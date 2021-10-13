UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Interested In Gas Prices Being Too High - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:42 PM

Russia Not Interested in Gas Prices Being Too High - Novak

Russia is not interested in gas prices being too high as there are risks that it will speed up the transition to renewables, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russia is not interested in gas prices being too high as there are risks that it will speed up the transition to renewables, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"There is inter-fuel competition when prices for one type of energy rises, others are cheaper, the demand for them becomes greater," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week, adding that Moscow "is not interested in high" gas prices.

