UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Not Paying For OPCW Attributive Mechanism As Matter Of Principle - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:12 PM

Russia Not Paying for OPCW Attributive Mechanism as Matter of Principle - Ambassador

Russia deducts from its annual payments to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) installments for the attributive mechanism for determining those guilty of using chemical weapons, as it principally rejects the mechanism, Russian Ambassador to the Hague Alexander Shulgin has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russia deducts from its annual payments to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) installments for the attributive mechanism for determining those guilty of using chemical weapons, as it principally rejects the mechanism, Russian Ambassador to the Hague Alexander Shulgin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

In November, Russia voted against the adoption of the OPCW budget for 2020, saying that it envisions spending for activities beyond the OPCW jurisdiction, namely, for the attributive mechanism, created in summer 2018. Russia believes only the United Nations Security Council has the right to identify and punish those responsible for the use of chemical weapons.

"I believe this is a flagrant situation, in which such a decision on the organization's budget that is beneficial only for a certain group of countries is being imposed on all others. Of course, Russia is drawing certain conclusions and reacts properly. We are not going to pay for the attribution [mechanism]. We are just deducting assignations for this purpose, which are imposed on us against our will, from our share of the annual budgetary payments ... Rejecting the OPCW attributive mechanism is a matter of principle, and we have no intention to depart from this stand," Shulgin added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Budget November 2018 2020 All From Share

Recent Stories

South Korea's Moon Wants Summit With Trump Before ..

2 minutes ago

Uzbek President to Visit Russia in Second Half of ..

3 minutes ago

Israel Defense Forces Refuse to Comment on Media R ..

11 minutes ago

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Visit Russia ..

11 minutes ago

Russia-Vietnam Defense Cooperation Commission to C ..

11 minutes ago

Over 1 in 3 (35%) Pakistanis claim that they are a ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.