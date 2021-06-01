Russia Not Planning to Abandon Gas Transit Via Ukraine After End of Agreement - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine stays in force for the entire period of its validity, and Moscow is not planning to abandon the Ukrainian transit route even after the expiration of the treaty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Russia and Ukraine have an agreement on gas transit to Europe, this agreement will remain in force for the entire period of its validity. But even after the expiration of this treaty, Russia does not intend to abandon Ukrainian transit," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the volumes of gas exports to Europe will increase in the future and Ukrainian transit may be in demand.

"At the same time, Putin every time emphasizes that this is an exclusively economic and commercial issue, and it must meet the requirements of the market. As for Ukraine, as the owner of the gas transportation system, it must ensure the normal technical condition of the system," Peskov added.