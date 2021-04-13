Russia Not Ready to Compromise on Tax Agreement With Netherlands - Finance Ministry

Russia will roll back denunciation of the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation with the Netherlands only if the latter accepts the conditions of the Russian side, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russia will roll back denunciation of the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation with the Netherlands only if the latter accepts the conditions of the Russian side, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov said.

On Monday, the Russian government approved a bill to denounce the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation with the Netherlands and submitted it to the State Duma. Later, a spokesperson for the Dutch Finance Ministry said that the country had not received official notification from Russia to withdraw from the agreement and intended to continue dialogue with Moscow.

"At this stage, no. If colleagues from the Netherlands do not accept our conditions, then we will denounce. We need to denounce before June 30 in order to have time to notify colleagues. After the law is signed, then a notification will be sent via the foreign ministry," Sazanov told reporters, answering whether Russia could roll back denunciation of the agreement.

Russia is not ready to make any compromises on the tax agreement with the Netherlands, he said.

"Otherwise, we will look strange to those partners who have already signed the protocols with us on the amendments," he said.

The deputy minister stressed that Russia offered all countries the same conditions.

"There is correspondence, but there is no convergence of positions. We said that our position is equal conditions, both for Cyprus and for the Netherlands. Colleagues do not agree to these conditions. Of course, they make counter-proposals, but we cannot agree to them, because that retains the channel for withdrawing funds from Russia with a reduced tax rate. With current development of events, denunciation is very likely," Sazanov added.