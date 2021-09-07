UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Ready To Recognize Bitcoin As Currency - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 03:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russia is not ready to recognize Bitcoin as a Currency and believes that there are no reasons for it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Without any doubt, Russia is not ready for such steps and there is not the slightest reason to take such steps," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman called Bitcoin a quasi currency.

"De facto, equaling them with monetary instruments, of course, can bring nothing but harm to the financial and economic system," Peskov added.

