Russia Not Reason for Lack of World Bank Development Committee Communique - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The World Bank's development committee has for the third time failed to adopt a joint communique during the 2023 spring session but Russia's position has nothing to do with this, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

"Indeed, instead of the communique of the meeting, we again issued only the final statement of its chairman. According to the current rules of the Bank, I have no right to disclose the content of the discussion, since it was closed," Marshavin said. "But I would like to state that Russia is definitely not the reason for the lack of the communique, as some countries traditionally try to present. The fact is that some colleagues preferred that this time the Bank... did not issue any communique."