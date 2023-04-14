UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Reason For Lack Of World Bank Development Committee Communique - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Russia Not Reason for Lack of World Bank Development Committee Communique - Official

The World Bank's development committee has for the third time failed to adopt a joint communique during the 2023 spring session but Russia's position has nothing to do with this, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The World Bank's development committee has for the third time failed to adopt a joint communique during the 2023 spring session but Russia's position has nothing to do with this, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

"Indeed, instead of the communique of the meeting, we again issued only the final statement of its chairman. According to the current rules of the Bank, I have no right to disclose the content of the discussion, since it was closed," Marshavin said. "But I would like to state that Russia is definitely not the reason for the lack of the communique, as some countries traditionally try to present. The fact is that some colleagues preferred that this time the Bank... did not issue any communique."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Syria Russia Bank Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sed ..

LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sedition case

19 minutes ago
 SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

32 minutes ago
 First Planes Carrying Prisoners Depart in Yemen Un ..

First Planes Carrying Prisoners Depart in Yemen Under UN-Supervised Swap Deal - ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and C ..

UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting ..

48 minutes ago
 Over 1,11,686 fine tickets issued under e-challans ..

Over 1,11,686 fine tickets issued under e-challans system in Islamabad

42 minutes ago
 Free rice seeds, other equipment to distribute to ..

Free rice seeds, other equipment to distribute to farmers in Balochistan: Umaid ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.