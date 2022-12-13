- Home
Russia Not Ruling Out Changes To Gas Contracts Due To Price Cap - Hungary's Szijjarto
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 10:41 PM
BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that on Monday he had phoned Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, with the latter saying that long-term Hungarian-Russian contracts for the purchase of gas might be subject to changes due to the introduction of a cap on gas prices.
"Yesterday, I consulted by phone with the Russian Deputy Prime Minister in charge of energy, Alexander Novak. He expressed his openness to the fact that if there is a need to change the long-term Hungarian-Russian gas purchase contracts due to the gas price cap, then this will be possible," Szijjarto told Hungarian journalists.