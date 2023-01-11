Russia Not to Receive Oil, Gas Revenues Worth Almost $800Mln in January - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Russia' Federal budget will not receive oil and gas revenues worth 54.5 billion rubles ($795 billion) in January, the sale of foreign Currency for the same amount will be initiated under the budget rule, the Russia Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The expected volume of lost oil and gas revenues of the federal budget is projected in January 2023 in the amount of 54.5 billion rubles. Thus, the total amount of funds allocated for the sale of foreign currency is 54.5 billion rubles," the ministry said.