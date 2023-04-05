Close
Russia Not To Receive Oil, Gas Revenues Worth Almost $1.4Bln In April - Finance Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Russia Not to Receive Oil, Gas Revenues Worth Almost $1.4Bln in April - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia's Federal budget will not receive oil and gas revenues worth 113.6 billion rubles ($1.4 billion) in April, Russian Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The expected volume of lost oil and gas revenues of the federal budget is projected in April 2023 in the amount of 113.

6 billion rubles," the ministry said.

In March, Russia is expected to not have received oil and gas revenues worth 132.1 billion rubles, the ministry said.

