Russia Not Yet Planning to Review Tax Deals With Major Partners - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russia does not yet have any plans to review its taxation agreements with major strategic partners, such as France, the United States, China or Italy, finance minister Anton Siluanov said.

In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that income in the form of dividends and interest transferred to accounts abroad be liable to a 15 percent tax.

This required adjusting double taxation avoidance agreements with foreign nations. Russia has already reached understanding on the matter with Cyprus, Malta and Luxembourg, Siluanov recalled.

"We currently have no plans to adjust [agreements] with any major strategic partners, such as France, [the United] States, Italy and China. Everything remains as it is," Siluanov told reporters.