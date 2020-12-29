UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Not Yet Planning To Review Tax Deals With Major Partners - Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:10 PM

Russia Not Yet Planning to Review Tax Deals With Major Partners - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russia does not yet have any plans to review its taxation agreements with major strategic partners, such as France, the United States, China or Italy, finance minister Anton Siluanov said.

In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that income in the form of dividends and interest transferred to accounts abroad be liable to a 15 percent tax.

This required adjusting double taxation avoidance agreements with foreign nations. Russia has already reached understanding on the matter with Cyprus, Malta and Luxembourg, Siluanov recalled.

"We currently have no plans to adjust [agreements] with any major strategic partners, such as France, [the United] States, Italy and China. Everything remains as it is," Siluanov told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China France Luxembourg Vladimir Putin Italy United States Cyprus Malta March

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet to meet today to discuss plan to c ..

29 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 63 more people during last 24 ho ..

55 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

11 hours ago

Greece to Begin Early Repayment of $4.4Bln in IMF ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.