Russia Notes Stabilization of Economic Situation in Armenia - Putin

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia has noted the stabilization of the economic situation in Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"We note the stabilization of the economic situation in Armenia. Much has been done by your government in this direction," Putin said.

The president also noted the growth of trade between the countries.

