Russia Notified Japanese Companies About Transfer of Sakhalin-2 to New Operator - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) A number of Japanese companies have received an official notification from Russia about the transfer of the Sakhalin-2 project to a new operator, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

In particular, the companies in question include Kyushu Electric Power Company and Saibu Gas Co, which purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Sakhalin-2.

Representatives of Kyushu Electric Power Company told the publication that they "received a notification regarding the transfer of activities to a new operator." For its part, Saibu Gas Co told the Nikkei newspaper that it "has received an official request to sign a contract with a new company and is currently analyzing the details."