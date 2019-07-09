Russia Offers India Joint Construction of Submarines - Defense Cooperation Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) In the tender for the supply of submarines to the Indian Navy Moscow offers New Delhi joint construction rather than licensed production of the boats, which is more profitable in technological terms, Vladimir Drozhzhov, deputy director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told reporters.

India has announced a tender for the purchase of six diesel-electric submarines armed with land attack and anti-ship cruise missiles, in which Russia participates with Project 636 and 1650 Amur-class vessels.

"We offered India to build a submarine on the basis of our Amur-1650 project .

.. We do not offer licensed production, we propose to jointly design the boat and jointly build the lead vessel," Drozhzhov said.

According to the official, the Indian side will possess all the technological possibilities for the construction of the series after that.

"Naturally, such cooperation would involve the transfer of all technologies for its creation. Moreover, we offer the installation of the BrahMos missile system on this boat. This project can be successfully implemented in the interests of the two countries," Drozhzhov stressed.