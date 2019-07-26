UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Offers To Extend Ukraine Gas Transit Deal

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:32 PM

Russia offers to extend Ukraine gas transit deal

Russia has proposed extending by another year a current gas transit deal with Ukraine, its energy minister said on Friday

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Russia has proposed extending by another year a current gas transit deal with Ukraine, its energy minister said on Friday.

"We proposed to our colleagues to extend the existing contract by a year on the current conditions," Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

Yuriy Vitrenko, executive director at Ukraine's gas company Naftogaz, told AFP the firm had not received any offer from Russia.

Most of Russia's gas destined for Europe passes through Ukraine.

Ukraine wants to remain a major transit route for Russian gas while Moscow seeks to send more gas to Europe through the NordStream 2 and Turk Stream projects.

The transit agreement between Kiev and Moscow expires at the end of this year.

With the two countries at loggerheads over Crimea, Ukraine's territory annexed by Russia in 2014 and a separatist conflict in the east of the country, Moscow and Kiev have struggled to agree on the deal's extension.

Ukraine's seizure Thursday of a Russian tanker further ratcheted up tensions, with Moscow threatening unspecified "consequences".

Nord Stream 2, a 9.5-billion-euro ($10.6-billion) energy link between Russia and Germany, had been due to be launched in late 2019, but Gazprom has said it will now likely go online in 2020.

The consortium behind the project insists that Ukraine will retain its role as a transit country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Company Germany Kiev Gas 2019 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia's Gulf Security Plan Much-Needed, Useful Co ..

44 seconds ago

Pakistan National council of Arts arranges special ..

47 seconds ago

US Justice Dept. Sets Conditions For Merger of 2 o ..

48 seconds ago

Fruits of govt's economic policies about to come: ..

6 minutes ago

Number of Catalans Opposed to Independence Up by 4 ..

6 minutes ago

Successful Test of Topol ICBM Carried Out at Kapus ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.