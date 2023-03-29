UrduPoint.com

Russia Oil, Condensate Production In February Down By 8.5% M/M To 42.1Mt - Rosstat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Russia's oil production, including gas condensate, in February decreased by 8.5% month-on-month to 42.1 million tonnes, and the average daily oil production increased by 1.3% to 11.02 million barrels, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia's oil production, including gas condensate, in February decreased by 8.5% month-on-month to 42.1 million tonnes, and the average daily oil production increased by 1.3% to 11.02 million barrels, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"Oil production, including gas condensate, in February 2023 decreased in comparison to February 2022 by 0.2% and to 42.1 million tonnes. In comparison to January 2023 the decrease was 8.5%. In January-February, a total of 88.1 million tons of oil were produced, which is by 0.6% less than that of the same period in 2022," the report read.

Russia's average daily oil production in February increased by 1.3% month-on-month, and amounted to 11.02 million barrels.

