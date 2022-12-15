UrduPoint.com

Russia Oil Export Duty To Decrease By $26.6 To $16.7 Per Tonne In 2023 - Finance Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Russia Oil Export Duty to Decrease by $26.6 to $16.7 Per Tonne in 2023 - Finance Ministry

The average price of Urals oil, Russia's main export earner, decreased by 19% for the period from November 15 to December 14 and amounted to $57.5 per barrel, export duty on oil in Russia will decrease by $26.6 to $16.7 per tonne in 2023, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The average price of Urals oil, Russia's main export earner, decreased by 19% for the period from November 15 to December 14 and amounted to $57.5 per barrel, export duty on oil in Russia will decrease by $26.6 to $16.7 per tonne in 2023, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"The average price of Urals oil for the monitoring period from November 15 to December 14, 2022 was $57.49 per barrel, or $419.7 per tonne. According to the calculations of the Russian Ministry of Finance, the export duty on oil in Russia will decrease by $26.

6 to $16.7 per tonne starting January 1, 2023," the statement said.

Currently, the export duty on oil is $43.3 per tonne.

In addition, the duty on light oil petroleum products will be reduced to $5 from $12.9 per tonne, on dark � to $16.7 from $43.3.

The duty on the export of commercial gasoline will decrease to $5 from $12.9 per tonne, and crude oil � to $9.1 from $23.8 per tonne.

The duty on liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be $67 from January 1, on pure fractions of liquefied petroleum gas � $60.3, on petroleum coke � $1 per tonne.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Price January November December Gas From

Recent Stories

SC orders to impose Police Order 2002 in Punjab, K ..

SC orders to impose Police Order 2002 in Punjab, KP

2 minutes ago
 Two killed, three injured in road mishaps

Two killed, three injured in road mishaps

2 minutes ago
 Young man dies of torture in police custody, DPO o ..

Young man dies of torture in police custody, DPO orders post-mortem examination

2 minutes ago
 Nasser Hussain asks England to sweep series agains ..

Nasser Hussain asks England to sweep series against Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 UAD not reason behind financial crisis of Gomal Un ..

UAD not reason behind financial crisis of Gomal University: UAD VC

2 minutes ago
 Rich tribute paid to famous businessman S.M.Muneer ..

Rich tribute paid to famous businessman S.M.Muneer

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.