Russia Oil Export Duty to Decrease by $26.6 to $16.7 Per Tonne in 2023 - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The average price of Urals oil, Russia's main export earner, decreased by 19% for the period from November 15 to December 14 and amounted to $57.5 per barrel, export duty on oil in Russia will decrease by $26.6 to $16.7 per tonne in 2023, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"The average price of Urals oil for the monitoring period from November 15 to December 14, 2022 was $57.49 per barrel, or $419.7 per tonne. According to the calculations of the Russian Ministry of Finance, the export duty on oil in Russia will decrease by $26.

6 to $16.7 per tonne starting January 1, 2023," the statement said.

Currently, the export duty on oil is $43.3 per tonne.

In addition, the duty on light oil petroleum products will be reduced to $5 from $12.9 per tonne, on dark � to $16.7 from $43.3.

The duty on the export of commercial gasoline will decrease to $5 from $12.9 per tonne, and crude oil � to $9.1 from $23.8 per tonne.

The duty on liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be $67 from January 1, on pure fractions of liquefied petroleum gas � $60.3, on petroleum coke � $1 per tonne.