UrduPoint.com

Russia Oil Price Cap Deal Likely To Officially Stand But De Facto Toothless - US Investor

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Russia Oil Price Cap Deal Likely to Officially Stand But De Facto Toothless - US Investor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The price cap mechanism set to be imposed on Russian oil will likely officially stand but will not be effective due to the absence of enforcement required by the realities in the market, Gary Korolev, CEO of the financial services firm Sovereign Wealth Management, told Sputnik.

"The deal, like all others is likely destined to slowly fade into irrelevance," Korolev said.

Korolev pointed out that geopolitics is often more about posturing and showing strength even if the actual strategy has failed, and the collective West is already buying Russian oil on the black/gray market and paying a huge premium for it.

"This new deal will likely officially stand, however de facto will be toothless due to the many exceptions, loopholes, and lack of official enforcement necessitated by the market realities and the needs of western countries to keep their economies from grinding to a standstill," he said.

On September 2, the Group of Seven (G7) countries' finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose a price cap on Russian oil as part of the expanded sanctions campaign against Moscow due to its special operation in Ukraine.

"The deal will likely fail given that large economies like India and China have already shown their unwillingness to fall in line behind the US-led sanctions strategy," he said. "The Indian Economy in particular has benefited from the European sanctions because now India has become a major exporter of refined Russian crude to Europe. India and China are already buying Russian oil at a discount and are making gigantic profits refining this oil due to the frictions created in the market by the West's artificially imposed sanctions.

"

Korolev said India and China as a matter of strategy have no interest in perpetuating the US-led hegemonic world order that puts their sovereignty in question.

"This is a world order they have experienced since the end of the Cold War. The plan presented by Russia/BRICS allows for a much more balanced international order with more respect for the sovereignty of individual countries and absence of judgment of non-aligned countries in terms of their internal affairs," he said. "India and China only stand to profit from the status quo, so they have no incentive to alienate Russia, lose the profits as well as the competitive advantage versus the West from the current environment."

Korolev explained that going along with the Western-imposed price cap would mean China and India would lose their sizable oil discounts, fat refining margins, oil shipments from Russia and would lose a powerful ally in their fight for sovereignty and the only country who is militarily a peer competitor to the United States.

Commenting on the current short-term price predictions, Korolev said much depends on market psychology rather than fundamentals.

"Having said that, on average, I would expect prices for oil and gas to be higher as the weather gets cooler," he said.

The Western price cap will take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. Moscow has vowed to stop exporting oil to the states that would apply the price caps.

Russia has put on hold supplying gas via the Nord Stream 1 - the main pipeline supplying Europe with Russian natural gas - due to technical malfunctions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Weather World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China Oil Nord Price Gary United States February September December Gas Market All From Fat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

11 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

11 hours ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

11 hours ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.