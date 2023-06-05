UrduPoint.com

Russia, OPEC+ Stick To Voluntary Oil Production Cuts - Novak

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Russia, OPEC+ Stick to Voluntary Oil Production Cuts - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Russia and other OPEC+ petroleum exporting countries have stayed true to their commitments to make voluntary oil production cuts until the end of the year, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Sunday.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and several other oil producers from the 10-nation OPEC and its non-member partners, called OPEC+, announced in April that they would voluntarily take a total 1.16 million barrels of crude per day off the market over May-December 2023 in a bid to prop up prices. OPEC+ agreed at a meeting on Sunday to extend voluntary cuts through December 2024.

"We have been over-performing on our agreements lately. Some countries have not been meeting 100% of their (oil production) quotas. The decisions we made regarding voluntary cuts from May ” we will have independent data on them in mid-June.

Judging by our opinion exchange, these commitments are being upheld in full, including by Russia," Novak told Rossiya 24 television channel after the Vienna talks.

The former Russian energy minister said that the global oil market appeared to be in balance, although demand edged upwards at the start of the summer vacation season on the back of rising gasoline and jet fuel consumption.

OPEC+ agreed at the meeting on Sunday to adjust their cumulative production to 40.46 million barrels per day over January-December 2024. Russia said it would extend its voluntary production cut of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2024, while Saudi Arabia said it would make an extra 1 million cut to its daily production from July, on top of a 500,000 cut that was likewise extended through December 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Russia Oil Vienna Saudi Arabia April May July December Sunday Market TV From Top Million

Recent Stories

OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d, throughout 20 ..

OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d, throughout 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of â€˜Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of â€˜Childhood Care Conferenceâ€™

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB â€˜altâ€™, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB â€˜altâ€™, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

7 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.