A permanent pavilion of Russian food products has opened in a shopping mall in the Chinese city of Shanghai, which exhibits goods of 35 Russian exporters, Tao Sha, the chair of the board of directors of e-company Epindo, told Sputnik

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) A permanent pavilion of Russian food products has opened in a shopping mall in the Chinese city of Shanghai, which exhibits goods of 35 Russian exporters, Tao Sha, the chair of the board of directors of e-company Epindo, told Sputnik.

"At the moment, our pavilion exhibits the products of about 35 companies," she said.

The pavilion, located in the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub, was created jointly by the Russian export center and firm Epindo to promote sales of Russian products in China via various channels � online and offline, and in B2B and B2C formats � Tao, whose company is the largest platform for selling Russian food products in China, explained.

The pavilion was opened in the immediate vicinity of the ongoing third China International Import Expo.

Tao noted that Epindo had a stand at the Expo last year, but decided to open a permanent pavilion this year to promote contacts between Russian manufacturers and Chinese importers not only during the six days of the exhibition but also on a longer basis.

According to Tao, the products showcased in the pavilion, first of all, are used as a presentation of Russian goods. Some of them can be purchased right there, but most of the goods can be ordered online on Alibaba's TMall platform by scanning a QR code.

The Epindo store of Russian food products opened in November 2019. The store is officially authorized by Russia, so all the products presented there are original, increasing consumer trust in these brands, Tao added.