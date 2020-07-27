UrduPoint.com
Russia Outran US In LNG Exports To China In June - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russia Outran US in LNG Exports to China in June - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Russia exported 396,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China in June, while the United States exports amounted to 340,000 tonnes during the same period, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing data from China's General Administration of Customs.

According to the customs data released on Sunday, Russia's LNG exports to China increased by 20.7 percent when compared to May figures, while the US' exports were 2.4 percent higher than in May.

In June 2019, Russia exported 67,000 tonnes of LNG to China. The US did not export LNG to China a year ago.

Overall, China imported 5.79 million tonnes of LNG in June, up by 29 percent when compared to last year.

