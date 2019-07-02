Russia Owes 55 Mln Euros in Contribution to CoE Budget - CoE Spokesperson

Russia owes additional 55 million euros (over $62 mln) as its contribution to the budget of the Council of Europe for part of 2017 and 2018, Daniel Holtgen, spokesperson of the Secretary General of the Council, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russia owes additional 55 million Euros (over $62 mln) as its contribution to the budget of the Council of Europe for part of 2017 and 2018 , Daniel Holtgen, spokesperson of the Secretary General of the Council, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Debt : 55 Mln for 2017 and 2018. RF has already paid for this year: 2019: 33 Mln," Holtgen said.

"I am confident they will pay for 2017, 2018 too," he added.

Russia decided to suspend part of the payment of its contribution to the Council's budget on June 30, 2017, until the rights of the delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) were returned.

The Council voted last week to restore Russia's voting rights, which were stripped in 2014 over its alleged role in the Ukrainian crisis.