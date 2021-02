Russia Paid in Full Compensation for Contaminated Oil in Belarusian Pipeline - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russia has paid in full its compensation to Belarus for the contaminated oil that found its way into a Belarusian pipeline back in 2019, Russian Ambassador in Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev told Sputnik.

"Having heard the request of Belarus, Russia complied with its obligations for oil supplies last year. This concerns fully obligations on payments for the so-called dirty oil," Mezentsev said.