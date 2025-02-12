- Home
Russia-Pakistan focuses on cooperation in energy, industry, transport: Ambassador Khorev
Russia-Pakistan Focuses On Cooperation In Energy, Industry, Transport: Ambassador Khorev
February 12, 2025
Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev has said that Russia and Pakistan will focus on cooperation in energy and industry, including the modernization of the Karachi Steel Mills, agriculture, and transport, in 2025
Russia stands ready to intensify cooperation with Pakistan on the use of international transport corridors "North-South" and "Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan" the Ambassador said in a release issued here on Tuesday.
Russia stands ready to intensify cooperation with Pakistan on the use of international transport corridors “North-South” and “Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan” the Ambassador said in a release issued here on Tuesday.
Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev, said this in an interview with the state-owned news organization of Russia, ‘TASS News Agency’.In this context, the modernization of the Quetta-Taftan railway line is currently being considered, and increasing maritime cargo transportation also holds promise, he said.
He said that both Russia and Pakistan are committed to strengthening peace and stability in Afghanistan and countering terrorist threats emanating from its territory.“We support Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts and reaffirm our focus on strengthening constructive cooperation with Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he said.
Russian envoy said that dialogue on a wide range of common concerns and challenges is already underway within the Moscow Format of Consultations and other multilateral fora that bring together Afghanistan's neighbours.
He said that amid fundamental transformations in global politics and economy, cooperation within the SCO, one of the largest and most important regional organizations, which is now establishing itself as one of the new centers of power, is becoming increasingly relevant.
“We attach great importance to cooperation with Pakistan in enhancing the SCO's economic potential, strengthening industrial cooperation, establishing independent financial institutions and payment mechanisms, expanding transport and logistics capabilities and regional inter-connectivity, as well as countering new challenges and threats,” he said.
The Ambassador said that Russia also enjoys constructive cooperation with our Pakistani partners in the United Nations and shares positions on many topical issues on the international agenda, such as information security, prevention of an arms race in outer space, etc.
He said that Russia welcomes Pakistan's willingness to become involved in the work of BRICS. At this stage, Pakistan's participation in the activities of the New Development Bank, which has proved to be an effective mechanism for financing infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and developing countries, looks promising, he said.
