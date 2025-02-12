Open Menu

Russia-Pakistan Focuses On Cooperation In Energy, Industry, Transport: Ambassador Khorev

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 07:12 PM

Russia-Pakistan focuses on cooperation in energy, industry, transport: Ambassador Khorev

Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev has said that Russia and Pakistan will focus on cooperation in energy and industry, including the modernization of the Karachi Steel Mills, agriculture, and transport, in 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev has said that Russia and Pakistan will focus on cooperation in energy and industry, including the modernization of the Karachi Steel Mills, agriculture, and transport, in 2025.

Russia stands ready to intensify cooperation with Pakistan on the use of international transport corridors “North-South” and “Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan” the Ambassador said in a release issued here on Tuesday.

Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev, said this in an interview with the state-owned news organization of Russia, ‘TASS News Agency’.In this context, the modernization of the Quetta-Taftan railway line is currently being considered, and increasing maritime cargo transportation also holds promise, he said.

He said that both Russia and Pakistan are committed to strengthening peace and stability in Afghanistan and countering terrorist threats emanating from its territory.“We support Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts and reaffirm our focus on strengthening constructive cooperation with Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he said.

Russian envoy said that dialogue on a wide range of common concerns and challenges is already underway within the Moscow Format of Consultations and other multilateral fora that bring together Afghanistan's neighbours.

He said that amid fundamental transformations in global politics and economy, cooperation within the SCO, one of the largest and most important regional organizations, which is now establishing itself as one of the new centers of power, is becoming increasingly relevant.

“We attach great importance to cooperation with Pakistan in enhancing the SCO's economic potential, strengthening industrial cooperation, establishing independent financial institutions and payment mechanisms, expanding transport and logistics capabilities and regional inter-connectivity, as well as countering new challenges and threats,” he said.

The Ambassador said that Russia also enjoys constructive cooperation with our Pakistani partners in the United Nations and shares positions on many topical issues on the international agenda, such as information security, prevention of an arms race in outer space, etc.

He said that Russia welcomes Pakistan's willingness to become involved in the work of BRICS. At this stage, Pakistan's participation in the activities of the New Development Bank, which has proved to be an effective mechanism for financing infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and developing countries, looks promising, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expen ..

Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations

12 minutes ago
 Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolut ..

Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolutionise Pakistan’s real estat ..

10 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forwar ..

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Lebane ..

UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President

42 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chair ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman

58 minutes ago
 Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

1 hour ago
KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue g ..

KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue goes up by 49%

10 minutes ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

2 hours ago
 MPAs briefed on PICIIP

MPAs briefed on PICIIP

10 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

2 hours ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business