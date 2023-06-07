UrduPoint.com

Russia, Pakistan Making Progress To Expand Trade Ties: Ambassador

Russia, Pakistan making progress to expand trade ties: Ambassador

Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Danila Ganich has said that Russia and Pakistan were making progress to expand trade relations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 )

Talking to media here on Wednesday, the Ambassador said that trade turnover between Russia and Pakistan, which was merely 90 million Dollars in 1990s is now half billion dollars, which was five times higher at that time.

He said that they would not stop at this point and would continue to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The Russian envoy said that they were not against of anybody either Americans or Westerns, saying they were pro-Russian, pro-Pakistanis and pro-Chinese.

He further said that Pakistan as a friend was a reliable partner and they wanted to have political interaction with it at every level. He said that today, both Pakistan and Russia have agreed to build up direct links between their cities and were also mulling for establishing interaction between the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Moscow government.

To a question, he said that they want to change biased and imbalanced policies, adding that people should see it with their own eyes what was going on either in Pakistan or in Russia.

I want more Pakistanis in Russia, such as Pakistanis want more Russians in their country, he added.

