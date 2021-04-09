UrduPoint.com
Russia Pays $86.5Mln Toward UN 2021 Budget - Mission To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:20 AM

Russia Pays $86.5Mln Toward UN 2021 Budget - Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Russia has paid its annual dues amounting to $86.5 million toward the budget of the United Nations for this year, the Russian Permanent Mission to the organization said in a statement.

"On April 8, 2021, the Russian Federation transferred the amount of 86,464,886 US Dollars to the United Nations accounts as payments of Russia's assessed contributions to the United Nations Regular Budget," the statement said.

According to the statement, part of the resources went toward the budget of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and the the world body's Support Office in Somalia.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric thanked Russia for meeting its financial obligations.

