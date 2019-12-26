UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Plans To Boost LNG Production To 46-65Mln Tonnes By 2024 - Energy Strategy Project

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 10:49 PM

Russia Plans to Boost LNG Production to 46-65Mln Tonnes by 2024 - Energy Strategy Project

Russia is planning to increase its liquefied natural gas (LNG) output to 46-65 million tonnes by 2024 and to 70-82 million tonnes by 2035, according to the strategy project of the Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russia is planning to increase its liquefied natural gas (LNG) output to 46-65 million tonnes by 2024 and to 70-82 million tonnes by 2035, according to the strategy project of the Energy Ministry.

The ministry's plan lists the establishment of Arctic hubs for storage of and trade in LNG.

Under the strategy, Russia is expected to produce 795-820 billion cubic meters of gas per year until 2024 and 850-924 billion until 2035.

The project was presented to the government, the ministry's press service told Sputnik.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Gas Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Moscow Says Germany Asked Help in Probing Berlin M ..

1 minute ago

New varieties of crops being developed: Nauman Lan ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Advocates for Easing North Korea Sanctions ..

1 minute ago

European Parliament VP Fabio Massimo to arrive on ..

7 minutes ago

Con man nabbed for minting patients money in Lahor ..

7 minutes ago

Two People Die As Bus en Route to Georgia Rolls Ov ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.