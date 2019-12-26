Russia Plans to Boost LNG Production to 46-65Mln Tonnes by 2024 - Energy Strategy Project

Russia is planning to increase its liquefied natural gas (LNG) output to 46-65 million tonnes by 2024 and to 70-82 million tonnes by 2035, according to the strategy project of the Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russia is planning to increase its liquefied natural gas (LNG) output to 46-65 million tonnes by 2024 and to 70-82 million tonnes by 2035, according to the strategy project of the Energy Ministry.

The ministry's plan lists the establishment of Arctic hubs for storage of and trade in LNG.

Under the strategy, Russia is expected to produce 795-820 billion cubic meters of gas per year until 2024 and 850-924 billion until 2035.

The project was presented to the government, the ministry's press service told Sputnik.