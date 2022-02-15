Russia Plans to Continue Using Ukraine as Gas Transit Route Beyond 2024 - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian natural gas will continue flowing westward through Ukraine after their contract expires in 2024, President Vladimir Putin said after meeting with German CHancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian natural gas will continue flowing westward through Ukraine after their contract expires in 2024, President Vladimir Putin said after meeting with German CHancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday.

"We are ready to continue shipping gas through Ukraine even beyond 2024 when the transit contract with this country is set to expire," Putin told a news conference.

Putin explained that Russia was not going to stop using the Ukrainian route as long as there were profits to be made and demand in Europe remained strong. He said Ukraine's gas transportation system also needed to be in good operational condition.