UrduPoint.com

Russia Plans To Diversify Oil Supplies In Event Of Embargo By West - Deputy Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Russia Plans to Diversify Oil Supplies in Event of Embargo by West - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia intends to diversify destinations of its oil supplies in the event of an embargo by the West, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russia intends to diversify destinations of its oil supplies in the event of an embargo by the West, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"Of course, we have taken into account all scenarios, the toughest that you can imagine. We proceed from the fact that we will not allow this, we will diversify supplies. Oil, after all, is not a pipe, mostly. Basically, these are tankers, which can be delivered to other regions.

Therefore, we will create logistics schemes and chains," Novak told reporters," Novak told reporters.

In principle, companies are already engaged in this process, he said.

If the West does refuse Russian oil, prices will jump up to $300 per barrel, the official said, noting that some see an opportunity of an up to $500 rise in prices.

As a response to the possible embargo, Moscow is considering a ban on supplies of uranium from Russia to the United States, Novak added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Oil United States Event All From

Recent Stories

The 5th Sindh Literature Festival is in full swing ..

The 5th Sindh Literature Festival is in full swing at the Arts Council of Pakist ..

6 minutes ago
 Musical performances and Mushaira at the 5th Sindh ..

Musical performances and Mushaira at the 5th Sindh Literature Festival held at A ..

8 minutes ago
 Three Days Sindh Literature Festival Kicked Off At ..

Three Days Sindh Literature Festival Kicked Off At Arts Council of Pakistan Kara ..

10 minutes ago
 Buddhist monks, nuns of Malaysia, Indonesia, China ..

Buddhist monks, nuns of Malaysia, Indonesia, China visit Swat

35 seconds ago
 Minister urges masses to prevent water wastage

Minister urges masses to prevent water wastage

36 seconds ago
 MD visits Trauma Center Quetta

MD visits Trauma Center Quetta

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>