UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Plans To Export $15Bln Worth Of Weapons In 2021 - Defense Cooperation Agency

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:59 PM

Russia Plans to Export $15Bln Worth of Weapons in 2021 - Defense Cooperation Agency

Russia plans to export at least $15 billion worth of weapons this year, Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Federal Service of Military Technical Cooperation, said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia plans to export at least $15 billion worth of weapons this year, Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Federal Service of Military Technical Cooperation, said on Friday.

For the past several years, Russia has been exporting around $15 billion worth of weapons.

"2019 was a successful year, 2020 did not let us down as well.

I believe we will maintain the same level this year, I am fully convinced that we will keep our momentum going," Shugayev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg Same 2019 2020 Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Pujiang Innovation Forum a testament to UAE-China ..

3 minutes ago

UK regulator approves Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year ..

2 seconds ago

Rain delays England-New Zealand 1st Test

5 seconds ago

Faisalabad Medical University to reopen on June 7

9 seconds ago

Pompidou Centre to open space next to New York

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Assures Russia Not Hostile to Estonia, Tal ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.