Russia Plans to Export $15Bln Worth of Weapons in 2021 - Defense Cooperation Agency

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia plans to export at least $15 billion worth of weapons this year, Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Federal Service of Military Technical Cooperation, said on Friday.

For the past several years, Russia has been exporting around $15 billion worth of weapons.

"2019 was a successful year, 2020 did not let us down as well.

I believe we will maintain the same level this year, I am fully convinced that we will keep our momentum going," Shugayev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.