Russia Plans to Extend $100Mln Loan to Cuba for Modernization of Steel Plant for 2 Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russia plans to prolong by two years a $100 million loan to Cuba for the upgrade of a steel plant, according to an official portal with legal documents.

According to the document, the loan is expected to be extended until 2021, whereas originally it was set to expire in 2019.

The loan agreement was signed in 2015.