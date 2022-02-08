Russia Plans to Further Create Reliable Financial Infrastructure - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russia plans to further create a reliable financial infrastructure, as well as to continue the policy of import substitution, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"For our part, in the face of illegal restrictive measures of a number of countries, regardless of the current stance of Washington or Brussels, we plan to further systematically create a reliable financial infrastructure that would enable access for Russia and its business to foreign capital markets, as well as to continue the line of import substitution," Pankin said.