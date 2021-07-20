UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Plans To Occupy 10% Of Arms Market With Its Military Drones - FSVTS Director

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:20 AM

Russia Plans to Occupy 10% of Arms Market With Its Military Drones - FSVTS Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia with its military reconnaissance and combat drones plans to take up 10 percent of the world arms market, Dmitry Shugayev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS), told Sputnik.

"In the medium term, we expect to occupy up to 10% of the international market with our reconnaissance and strike UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles], there are all the prerequisites for this," Shugayev said.

He added that there is a growing interest in Russian military drones and Russia is already supplying "complexes with small reconnaissance drones" to a number of countries.

"Also, in the near future, we expect the first contracts for the supply of our combat drones abroad," Shugayev told Sputnik.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Market All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

10 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

10 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

10 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.