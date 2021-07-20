Russia Plans to Occupy 10% of Arms Market With Its Military Drones - FSVTS Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia with its military reconnaissance and combat drones plans to take up 10 percent of the world arms market, Dmitry Shugayev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS), told Sputnik.

"In the medium term, we expect to occupy up to 10% of the international market with our reconnaissance and strike UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles], there are all the prerequisites for this," Shugayev said.

He added that there is a growing interest in Russian military drones and Russia is already supplying "complexes with small reconnaissance drones" to a number of countries.

"Also, in the near future, we expect the first contracts for the supply of our combat drones abroad," Shugayev told Sputnik.