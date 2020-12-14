Russia Plans to Set Grain Export Quota, Wheat Duties - Economic Development Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Russia plans to set a temporary grain export quota of 17.5 million tonnes and new tariff exports as well as to offer support to producers of sugar and bread next year in a bid to contains prices on the domestic market, Minister of the Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said Monday.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin drew the attention of the cabinet to the sharply rising prices for food, especially domestically-produce goods.

"As for bread and flour. A decree has been submitted to the government on establishing a grain export quota of 17.5 million tonnes from February 15 to June 30. In addition, there is a draft decree on export duty of 25 Euros ($30) within the quota and 50 percent ” but at least 100 euros ” above quota," Reshetnikov said at a government meeting.

The tariffs will be enforced during the same period as the export quota.

Russian produces of sugar, bread and flour will receive government support next year, such as special loans and rebates.

Retailers and producers of sugar and sunflower seed oil will agree on price stabilization by December 20, Reshetnikov said, adding that the government may impose export tariffs on the oil if these agreements are not complied with.

The government measures are expected to lower wheat prices to 14,000 rubles ($191) plus value-added tax per 1 tonne by the end of this year, to $177 per 1 tonne by February next year, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. The government aims to bring sugar retail price to 46 rubles per 1 kilogram ($0.57 per 2lbs), sunflower seed oil retail price to 110 rubles per 1 kilogram.