UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Plans To Set Grain Export Quota, Wheat Duties - Economic Development Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Russia Plans to Set Grain Export Quota, Wheat Duties - Economic Development Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Russia plans to set a temporary grain export quota of 17.5 million tonnes and new tariff exports as well as to offer support to producers of sugar and bread next year in a bid to contains prices on the domestic market, Minister of the Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said Monday.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin drew the attention of the cabinet to the sharply rising prices for food, especially domestically-produce goods.

"As for bread and flour. A decree has been submitted to the government on establishing a grain export quota of 17.5 million tonnes from February 15 to June 30. In addition, there is a draft decree on export duty of 25 Euros ($30) within the quota and 50 percent ” but at least 100 euros ” above quota," Reshetnikov said at a government meeting.

The tariffs will be enforced during the same period as the export quota.

Russian produces of sugar, bread and flour will receive government support next year, such as special loans and rebates.

Retailers and producers of sugar and sunflower seed oil will agree on price stabilization by December 20, Reshetnikov said, adding that the government may impose export tariffs on the oil if these agreements are not complied with.

The government measures are expected to lower wheat prices to 14,000 rubles ($191) plus value-added tax per 1 tonne by the end of this year, to $177 per 1 tonne by February next year, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. The government aims to bring sugar retail price to 46 rubles per 1 kilogram ($0.57 per 2lbs), sunflower seed oil retail price to 110 rubles per 1 kilogram.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Agriculture Oil Vladimir Putin Same Price February May June December Market From Government Cabinet Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

PDM held a flop show, says Shibli Faraz

10 minutes ago

Technology Innovation Institute appoints cryptogra ..

11 minutes ago

Iftikhar Ahmed makes 102 run off 48 balls in first ..

20 minutes ago

UAE and Israel discuss cooperation in infrastructu ..

26 minutes ago

UAE, Israel export credit agenciessign landmark tr ..

27 minutes ago

Horticulturists need to enhance mango produce

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.