Russia Playing No Role in European Gas Market Dynamics - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russia does not and cannot play any role in developments in the European gas market, since it remains committed to fulfilling all the contractual obligations related to gas supplies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"First and foremost, we do not just think, we insist that there is no and there cannot be any Russia's role in what is happening in the European gas market," Peskov told reporters.

"Russia has fulfilled, is fulfilling and will continue to fulfill all the obligations under the existing contracts in the most careful and consistent manner," Peskov added.