UrduPoint.com

Russia Playing No Role In European Gas Market Dynamics - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Russia Playing No Role in European Gas Market Dynamics - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russia does not and cannot play any role in developments in the European gas market, since it remains committed to fulfilling all the contractual obligations related to gas supplies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"First and foremost, we do not just think, we insist that there is no and there cannot be any Russia's role in what is happening in the European gas market," Peskov told reporters.

"Russia has fulfilled, is fulfilling and will continue to fulfill all the obligations under the existing contracts in the most careful and consistent manner," Peskov added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Gas Market All

Recent Stories

Parents of Zahir Jaffer approaches SC for bail in ..

Parents of Zahir Jaffer approaches SC for bail in Noor Mukaddam Case

21 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

26 minutes ago
 Debt to GDP ratio declines to 83.5pc: Finance Mini ..

Debt to GDP ratio declines to 83.5pc: Finance Ministry

26 minutes ago
 Seven killed in new rebel attack in C.Africa: offi ..

Seven killed in new rebel attack in C.Africa: official

26 minutes ago
 President approves Decree establishing Federal Aut ..

President approves Decree establishing Federal Authority for Identity, Citizensh ..

36 minutes ago
 NCOC develops comprehensive programme to trace non ..

NCOC develops comprehensive programme to trace non-vaccinated individuals

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.