Russia Prefers Ruble Payments for Gas 'for Now' - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russia sees ruble payments for its natural gas as preferable for now but "nothing is set in stone," the presidential spokesman said on Friday.

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that says buyers from "unfriendly countries" must pay for gas in rubles from April 1. Several Western leaders refused to comply.

Asked whether Russia could go back on this decision, Dmitry Peskov told reporters it could "if circumstances change because nothing is set in stone, but we see rubles as the most preferable and reliable option for now."

Asked if Russia would demand rubles for the already delivered supplies under Putin's decree, he said "No, it cannot be applied retroactively."

The spokesman also confirmed that Russia would not pull the plug on those unwilling to pay for gas in rubles because payments were accepted throughout the month.

